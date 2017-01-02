Pages Navigation Menu

Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD'

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment


Wichita Eagle

Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD'
Wichita Eagle
Los Angeles County firemen remove banners from the letters on the Hollywood sign, seen vandalized Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD.
