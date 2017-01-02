Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads ‘HOLLYWeeD’ – Wichita Eagle
|
Wichita Eagle
|
Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD'
Wichita Eagle
Los Angeles County firemen remove banners from the letters on the Hollywood sign, seen vandalized Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD.
Merry prankster in L.A. wants to start 2017 on a high note
Pranksters change iconic Hollywood sign to 'Hollyweed'
'Hollyweed' — Prankster alters LA's landmark sign
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG