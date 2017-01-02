Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vanessa Williams and Daughter, Jillian Hervey Cover ESSENCE Magazine Latest Issue

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer-actress Vanessa Williams and her second oldest daughter, Jillian Hervey, cover the January issue of ESSENCE Magazine. The flawless mother and daughter talk about their journey in and out of the spotlight in the magazine’s first issue for 2017. Williams, 53, and Hervey, 27, know fierceness runs in their family, but so does maintaining a …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Vanessa Williams and Daughter, Jillian Hervey Cover ESSENCE Magazine Latest Issue appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.