VC seeks more allocation for education in sequence budget

The Vice-Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, has advised the Federal Government to increase annually budgetary allocation for education to restore the lost glory of the sector.

Ojediran told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun that annually allocation for education needed to be increased by the Federal Government to improve its standard.

According to him, the funds allocated for education in the annual budget is still low and this is affecting the facilities available to students in tertiary institutions.

“The issue of increasing annual allocation for education needs to be reconsidered by the Federal Government to enable the universities upgrade their facilities and improve research and development, ‘’ he said.

The vice-chancellor explained that no nation in the world could achieve progress without investing massively in education.

“Any country or nation that put education at the back burner cannot attain meaningful national development,’’ he said.

According to Ojediran, education, health and security should be our strong point and agenda in our annual budgetary, so that the nation could move forward positively.

He urged the Federal Government to establish industries across the country to serve as practical ground for students and to reduce unemployment in the country.

