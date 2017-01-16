Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veens Clothing Unveils ‘Creative Man’ 2017 Collection – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Veens Clothing Unveils 'Creative Man' 2017 Collection
Bella Naija
Nigerian designer, Veens Clothing has again raised the bar of casual native dresses in the fashion industry with these exciting and amazing new collections tagged “Creative man” which features YBNL record label star, Viktoh. Veens, the co-costumier for
Former YBNL rapper, Viktoh is now a model!Nigerian Entertainment Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.