Veens Clothing Unveils ‘Creative Man’ 2017 Collection – Bella Naija

Veens Clothing Unveils 'Creative Man' 2017 Collection
Nigerian designer, Veens Clothing has again raised the bar of casual native dresses in the fashion industry with these exciting and amazing new collections tagged “Creative man” which features YBNL record label star, Viktoh. Veens, the co-costumier for …
Former YBNL rapper, Viktoh is now a model!
