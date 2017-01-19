Vehicle import through land borders: FG to save US$700m – Auto makers – Vanguard
Vanguard
Vehicle import through land borders: FG to save US$700m – Auto makers
Vanguard
The umbrella body of auto makers in the country – the Nigeria Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) – has described Federal Government's ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders as cheering news for the economy, insisting that …
