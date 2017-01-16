Venezuela hard currency income fell 60 pct in 2016, Maduro says – Yahoo News
Venezuela hard currency income fell 60 pct in 2016, Maduro says
Yahoo News
CARACAS, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Venezuela's hard currency income fell 60 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, blaming low oil prices. The country with the world's largest crude reserves receives over 90 …
