Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Venezuela hard currency income fell 60 pct in 2016, Maduro says – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Venezuela hard currency income fell 60 pct in 2016, Maduro says
Yahoo News
CARACAS, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Venezuela's hard currency income fell 60 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, blaming low oil prices. The country with the world's largest crude reserves receives over 90 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.