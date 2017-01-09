Pages Navigation Menu

Venezuela Hikes Minimum Wage Again Which is Good News For Bitcoin

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Hyperinflation has been plaguing the Venezuelan economy for quite some time now. It is also one of the reasons why the government decided to mint new coins and banknotes. The next step in the long recovery process is hiking the minimum wage by 50%. An intriguing decision that can affect Bitcoin adoption in the country. … Continue reading Venezuela Hikes Minimum Wage Again Which is Good News For Bitcoin

