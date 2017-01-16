Pages Navigation Menu

100-bolivar notes get extension as Venezuela crisis continues – KSAT San Antonio

Posted on Jan 16, 2017


100-bolivar notes get extension as Venezuela crisis continues
(CNN) – Higher denominations are coming Monday, but the 100-bolivar bill, the highest note in production, will remain spendable for at least five more weeks, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during his Sunday state-of-the-union address.
