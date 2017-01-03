Venezuela’s Rincon joins Juventus, Pavoletti at Napoli

Genoa’s Venezuelan international Tomas Rincon has signed an eight-million-euro ($8.3m) deal for Serie A champions Juventus until June 2020, the Italian league leaders announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder, nicknamed ‘The General’, arrived in Europe at the beginning of the 2008-2009 season to play for German club Hamburg before signing for Genoa in the summer of 2014.

Italian striker Leonardo Pavoletti also leaves Genoa for third-placed Napoli, the president of his new club Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed without revealing details.

Pavoletti scored three goals in nine games for Genoa this season, and has been lured by playing Champions League football with Napoli who face a last-16 clash with Real Madrid on February 15 and March 7.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria

