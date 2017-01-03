Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Venezuela’s Rincon joins Juventus, Pavoletti at Napoli

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado (L) and Genoa's Venezuelan midfielder Tomas Rincon during the Italian Serie A football match between Genoa and Juventus on November 27, 2016 at the 'Luigi Ferraris' stadium in Genoa. Venezuelan international Tomas Rincon was officially transferred to Juventus Turin, the Torino club said on January 3, 2017. Juventus announced in a statement the transfer for eight million euros, which can be increased by one million euros. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Juventus’ Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado (L) and Genoa’s Venezuelan midfielder Tomas Rincon during the Italian Serie A football match between Genoa and Juventus on November 27, 2016 at the ‘Luigi Ferraris’ stadium in Genoa. Venezuelan international Tomas Rincon was officially transferred to Juventus Turin, the Torino club said on January 3, 2017. Juventus announced in a statement the transfer for eight million euros, which can be increased by one million euros. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO

Genoa’s Venezuelan international Tomas Rincon has signed an eight-million-euro ($8.3m) deal for Serie A champions Juventus until June 2020, the Italian league leaders announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder, nicknamed ‘The General’, arrived in Europe at the beginning of the 2008-2009 season to play for German club Hamburg before signing for Genoa in the summer of 2014.

Italian striker Leonardo Pavoletti also leaves Genoa for third-placed Napoli, the president of his new club Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed without revealing details.

Pavoletti scored three goals in nine games for Genoa this season, and has been lured by playing Champions League football with Napoli who face a last-16 clash with Real Madrid on February 15 and March 7.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.