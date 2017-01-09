Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Verizon says goodbye to two-year contracts, and bumps its upgrade fee to $30

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Verizon Wireless confirmed it will increase its upgrade fee and eliminate two-year contracts for existing customers. New customers have already been unable to buy two-year contracts since 2015.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Verizon says goodbye to two-year contracts, and bumps its upgrade fee to $30 appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.