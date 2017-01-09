Verizon says goodbye to two-year contracts, and bumps its upgrade fee to $30
Verizon Wireless confirmed it will increase its upgrade fee and eliminate two-year contracts for existing customers. New customers have already been unable to buy two-year contracts since 2015.
The post Verizon says goodbye to two-year contracts, and bumps its upgrade fee to $30 appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG