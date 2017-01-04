Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Versity Lecturer Calls For Proper Funding of Education In 2017

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Dr Alabi Thomas, Head of Education Technology, Federal University of Technology Minna, has called for adequate funding of the education sector in 2017, to end lingering face-off with lecturers. Thomas said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the Federal Government should deploy adequate resources to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Versity Lecturer Calls For Proper Funding of Education In 2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.