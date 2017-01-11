Very Chilled JHB Robbery On Sunday – Caught On CCTV [Video]

There have been many accounts of armed robbers following victims home after leaving OR Tambo airport – but none as calm as this one.

Taken on Sunday morning, CCTV footage shows four armed men pack their car with luggage as they remove it from the car of a family who arrived home after being picked up from the airport.

The incident can be seen through two recordings – one from either side of the gate – and shows the men follow the car, sneak onto the property and tap on the window of the driver to get him to open the boot.

Two other robbers then emerge, helping the first suspect empty the car and trailer. The four men then clamber into a 2016 model Hyundai Accent before speeding off.

Watch the videos in full below:

It’s all pretty chilling to watch, and is a reminder of sorts that you can’t put a price on effective home security.

Stay safe out there.

[source:timeslive]

