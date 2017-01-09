Very Interesting – Pornhub Release SA’s Viewing Stats And Habits

There’s nothing quite like knowing what saucy sex videos your neighbours are watching, which is why when Pornhub releases their annual stats we usually take a sneaky glance.

This year it’s especially interesting, given that we have broken into the top 20 most frequent users list for the first time in history.

Sheesh, 2016 was a stressful year around these here parts. I’m not proud that I’m surfing Pornhub my first day back at work, but at least this time I have a valid excuse.

We also take top spot on the continent, but let’s find out some specifics courtesy of News24:

Our top search is for Ebony, but world favourite categories Lesbian, Step Mom and Milf are also near the top of Africa’s search statistics… With a jump up of 12 spots – and at number one for the country – the search for Ebony can be attributed to an increase in access to the internet, as well as to porn-viewing, by black people. While the trend is towards more fantasy scenarios, the category Lesbian remains the most popular search internationally for the second year running. This is attributed to the interest of men in bisexual female sexuality as well as more bisexual women accessing online porn.

More in-depth analysis from Pornhub itself – yes, that link is suitable for work:

I’m kind of ashamed that Kim K is topping that list – come on lads and lasses, we are better than that.

Some world perspective:

OK, that’s about all the pornographic statistics I can handle for now.

Feel free to browse their suitable-for-work insights HERE – anywhere you head after that is on you.

[sources:news24&pornhub]

