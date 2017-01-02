Veteran actress, Toyin Majekodunmi is dead
Veteran actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, also known as Iya Kike, has passed on. The actress, married to veteran actor, Solomon Majekodunmi, aka Baba Kekere’, died on Monday. The news of her death, which is not yet known, was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success. The late Toyin Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and […]
