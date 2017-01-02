Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead
AllAfrica.com
The Yoruba movie industry yesterday recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died. The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, died on Monday. The cause of her death is not yet officially
