Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veteran Actress Toyin Majekodunmi Is Dead

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

toyin-majekodunmi-png

Nollywood industry has been hit early in the new year with the death of Actress Toyin Majekodunmi.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Better known in the Movie World as Iya Kike, she was said to have given up the ghost on Monday. But the cause of her death was not disclosed as the news of her death was shared by another actress, Bimbo Success.

Toyin has featured in numerous movies and during her lifetime, she was a very jovial woman who accommodates everyone irrespective of religious background.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.