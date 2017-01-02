Veteran Actress Toyin Majekodunmi Is Dead

Nollywood industry has been hit early in the new year with the death of Actress Toyin Majekodunmi.

Better known in the Movie World as Iya Kike, she was said to have given up the ghost on Monday. But the cause of her death was not disclosed as the news of her death was shared by another actress, Bimbo Success.

Toyin has featured in numerous movies and during her lifetime, she was a very jovial woman who accommodates everyone irrespective of religious background.

