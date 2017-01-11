Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of World War II, dies at 105

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Veteran British journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that marked the beginning of World War II, died in Hong Kong yesterday Jan. 10th at the age of 105. Hollingworth’s death was announced in a statement released by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong. In August 1939, at…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of World War II, dies at 105 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.