Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of World War II, dies at 105

Veteran British journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that marked the beginning of World War II, died in Hong Kong yesterday Jan. 10th at the age of 105. Hollingworth’s death was announced in a statement released by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong. In August 1939, at…

The post Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of World War II, dies at 105 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

