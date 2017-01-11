Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of World War II, dies at 105
Veteran British journalist, Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that marked the beginning of World War II, died in Hong Kong yesterday Jan. 10th at the age of 105. Hollingworth’s death was announced in a statement released by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong. In August 1939, at…
