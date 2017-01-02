Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Mash West governor Chanetsa dies – NewsDay

Ex-Mash West governor Chanetsa dies
NewsDay
ZANU PF central committee member and former Mashonaland West Provincial governor, Peter Tapera Chanetsa, has died. BY NUNURAI JENA. The former Hurungwe North MP died at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday after being admitted on December 23 …
