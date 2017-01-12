Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko turns 63 today – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko turns 63 today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko is a year older today. He was born on January 12, 1954 to the famous royal Kosoko family in Lagos. Jide Kosoko is one of actors that graced the television screen at a very tender age, starting his career at age 10. The 63 …
Celebrity Birthdays Jide Kosoko, Ayoola are a year older today
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG