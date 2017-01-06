Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche evicted from hospital

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood Actor Prince James has reportedly been evicted from Godspower Hospital in Festac Town, for failure to pay his hospital bills.   His son, Uche Jnr, has come forward to appeal to Nigerians to help save his father’s life. He wrote via instagram: Good morning Nigerians home and abroad, I want to sincerely thank …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche evicted from hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.