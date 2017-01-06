Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche evicted from hospital

Veteran Nollywood Actor Prince James has reportedly been evicted from Godspower Hospital in Festac Town, for failure to pay his hospital bills. His son, Uche Jnr, has come forward to appeal to Nigerians to help save his father’s life. He wrote via instagram: Good morning Nigerians home and abroad, I want to sincerely thank …

The post Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche evicted from hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

