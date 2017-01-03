Veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche, Obi Madugbogu, critically ill, seek public support
Nollywood has been hit by deaths and severe illnesses.
The post Veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche, Obi Madugbogu, critically ill, seek public support appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG