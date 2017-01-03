Veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche, Obi Madugbogu, critically ill, seek public support

Nollywood has been hit by deaths and severe illnesses.

The post Veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche, Obi Madugbogu, critically ill, seek public support appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

