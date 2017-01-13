Veteran Pro-Democracy Activist, Alfred Ilenre Dies

A veteran journalist and a dogged human rights activist, Mr Alfred Ilenre, died in Ikorodu, Lagos State, this morning. He was 77. He campaigned for true federalism, resource control and minority rights along with several organisations and many people including Chief Pa Anthony Enahoro, Ken Saro–Wiwa and Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

