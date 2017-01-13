Pages Navigation Menu

Veteran Pro-Democracy Activist, Alfred Ilenre Dies

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

A veteran journalist and a dogged human rights activist, Mr Alfred Ilenre, died in Ikorodu, Lagos State, this morning. He was 77. He campaigned for true federalism, resource control and minority rights along with several organisations and many people including Chief Pa Anthony Enahoro, Ken Saro–Wiwa and Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti.

