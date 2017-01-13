Veteran Pro-Democracy Activist, Alfred Ilenre Dies
A veteran journalist and a dogged human rights activist, Mr Alfred Ilenre, died in Ikorodu, Lagos State, this morning. He was 77. He campaigned for true federalism, resource control and minority rights along with several organisations and many people including Chief Pa Anthony Enahoro, Ken Saro–Wiwa and Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG