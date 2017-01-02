Veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead

The Yoruba movie industry has recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died today. The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, did on Monday. The cause of her death is not yet officially announced. Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, …

