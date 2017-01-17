Veterinary Association mourns colleague’s death in UniMaid bomb blast – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Veterinary Association mourns colleague's death in UniMaid bomb blast
Vanguard
The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association has described the death of Prof. Aliyu Mani, who died in Monday's bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri as “most unfortunate''. In a statement in Enugu on Tuesday, National President of the association, …
Heartbreaking! Profile of University Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani Killed in Recent Maiduguri Blast (Photo)
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG