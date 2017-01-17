Veterinary Association mourns colleague’s death in UniMaid bomb blast

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association has described the death of Prof. Aliyu Mani, who died in Monday’s bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri as “most unfortunate’’.

In a statement in Enugu on Tuesday, National President of the association, Dr Godwin Abonyi, said that Mani was a colossus in the veterinary profession and rued his demise.

“We received with great shock the death in a bomb blast in a mosque on Monday, of our own Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani.

“The mindless murderers who have no respect even for places of worship have dastardly snuffed life out of this colossus in the veterinary profession and the academia. It is most unfortunate.

“We are also alarmed that the University of Maiduguri that remained a safe haven during the peak of the insurgency could have easily loosened their guard and vigilance as to enable suicide bombers have easy access to the institution.

“The veterinary profession deeply sympathizes with the family of Prof. Mani, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the university in general over the tragic incident,’’ Abonyi said.

He decried relaxation of guard, especially as recently observed at the university main gate and called on relevant authorities to restore maximum security in the institution.

Abonyi also urged the authorities of the school to carry out thorough combing within to ensure that there were no more bombers.

He commended security agencies, particularly the armed forces, on their gallant efforts to finally end “this mindless bloodletting’’.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of Mani and other victims of the blast.

