Kenya: IEBC and EACC Nominees to Know Their Fate in the Afternoon – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya: IEBC and EACC Nominees to Know Their Fate in the Afternoon
AllAfrica.com
The National Assembly has adjourned debate on suitability of nominees to the electoral an ethics commissions. Majority Leader Aden Duale on Tuesday moved a procedural motion to push back the special sitting to allow MPs time to read the report of the …
Legal Affairs Committee approves Eliud Wabukala as EACC boss
MPs endorse Chebukati, Wabukala for top IEBC, EACC jobs
House Committee approves Chebukati as IEBC chair
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG