Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Kenya: IEBC and EACC Nominees to Know Their Fate in the Afternoon
AllAfrica.com
The National Assembly has adjourned debate on suitability of nominees to the electoral an ethics commissions. Majority Leader Aden Duale on Tuesday moved a procedural motion to push back the special sitting to allow MPs time to read the report of the …
