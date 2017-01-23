Victor Moses: Chelsea teammate, Alonso hails Nigerian forward

Moses set up Chelsea’s opener, beating a Hull City player before delivering a low cross into the box which was converted by Diego Costa.

Nigerian forward Victor Moses has been hailed by his teammate at Chelsea, Marcos Alonso for his impact in the team’s impressive run in the Premier League.

Moses played a huge role in Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Hull City on Sunday, January 23, keeping their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Alonso is pleased with Chelsea’s win over Hull City and also had praise for Moses.

“There was no need for us to talk to each other before about what we were going to do,” Alonso told Chelsea official website after the game.

“A lot of games he goes more forward and I maybe stay more at the back, but that also depends on how the other team plays and it’s good to have variation and different options.

“Victor is doing a great job and hopefully we can keep helping the team as we have been doing in the previous games.”

Chelsea next face Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 28.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

