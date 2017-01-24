Victor Moses is doing a great job – Alonso – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Victor Moses is doing a great job – Alonso
Victor Moses' Chelsea team-mate, Marcos Alonso has said that he is not surprised by the great job he is doing this season. The Super Eagles forward has established himself as a regular under Antonio Conte, following loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City …
Alonso lauds Moses
