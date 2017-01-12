Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victoria Beckham Finally Comes Clean About Her Boob Job

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After years of constant denial, the wife of football legend David Beckham has finally come clean. Victoria Beckham reveals the truth about her boob job. In a letter to her younger self in Vogue Magazine, she says: “And i should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years i denied it – stupid. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.