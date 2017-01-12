Victoria Beckham Finally Comes Clean About Her Boob Job

After years of constant denial, the wife of football legend David Beckham has finally come clean. Victoria Beckham reveals the truth about her boob job. In a letter to her younger self in Vogue Magazine, she says: “And i should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years i denied it – stupid. […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

