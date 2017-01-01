Victoria Inyama’s Tribute to Mercy Aigbe-Gentry on her 39th Birthday

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry is celebrating her 39th birthday today and there’s been an outpouring of love from her fans, friends and industry colleagues. Former classmate and fellow actress, Victoria Inyama posted this adorable throwback photo to wish her longtime friend well! Read her caption below; Won’t even bother with filter From d 1st day we met…

The post Victoria Inyama’s Tribute to Mercy Aigbe-Gentry on her 39th Birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

