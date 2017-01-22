VIDEO: 2016 election losers eye EALA slot
VIDEO: The corridors of the Parliamentary building are a bee-hive of activity as those seeking to take up seats at the East Africa Legislative Assembly pitch camp, lobbying MPs for votes. A quick survey reveals 75 aspirants are bidding for 9 seats majority of who are former members of parliament who lost their seats in the February 2016 elections.
The aspirants include Henry Banyenzaki and Ingrid Turinamwe.
