VIDEO: 2016 election losers eye EALA slot

VIDEO: The corridors of the Parliamentary building are a bee-hive of activity as those seeking to take up seats at the East Africa Legislative Assembly pitch camp, lobbying MPs for votes. A quick survey reveals 75 aspirants are bidding for 9 seats majority of who are former members of parliament who lost their seats in the February 2016 elections.

The aspirants include Henry Banyenzaki and Ingrid Turinamwe.

