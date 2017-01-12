Video ads now appear in Instagram stories
Instagram users there’s a new interesting feature on ‘Instagram stories’, get ready to see more ads inserted between your friends’ clips in the near future. Instagram announced on Wednesday that just five months after launching its Stories feature, it now has 150 million daily active users using it, out of a total Instagram user base of…
