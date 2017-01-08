Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Akufo-Addo in serious plagiarism scandal; copied Bill Clinton, J.F Kennedy

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ghana’s new president, Nana Akufo-Addo has kicked off an embarrassing plagiarism scandal, just minutes after he was sworn in.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Part of his inaugural speech, where he promised honesty of purpose and reduced taxation, among other things, was found to have been lifted from the 1993 inaugural speech of former US President Bill Clinton.

He was also caught red handed in lifting a portion of the speech by another US president John F. Kennedy made in 1961.

Watch the video below.

On 20th January, 1961 President J. F. Kennedy during his inaugural address said, “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it can’t save the few who are rich”.

Akufo-Addo in his inaugural speech said the same thing on Saturday.

A video posted by 🔥DM ME HOT TIPOFFS🔥👊 (@lailasblog) on

NAN

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.