Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO & AUDIO: JC Ft. Mr Lekky – 17-18-19

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

@onyiljohn Gentlesoul Music and Entertainment unveils JC official hiphop/afro artiste a.k.a Who Dey House? master. Birth name is Onyilo Onyilokwu John, from Benue State and idoma by tribe. A fast-rising Abuja-based artiste in the music industry with a fresh 2017 hit video titled 17-18-19 which featured one of the best producers in abuja Mr Lekky. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.