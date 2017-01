VIDEO & AUDIO: Nonykingz – “Zangilewa”

Nigerian singer/songwriter, Nonykingz is here with new tune! The rising star with a new wave with diversity presents his official music video single “Zangilewa ” Watch “Zangilewa “, enjoy and share. DOWNLOAD

