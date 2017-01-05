Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to the Auditor General John Muwanga, the bulk of this money is supposed to go to the legal proceedings lodged against the government.

 

 

The post VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.