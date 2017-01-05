VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to the Auditor General John Muwanga, the bulk of this money is supposed to go to the legal proceedings lodged against the government.

The post VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

