VIDEO: Avantii Uzor – Hallelujah

Avantii Uzor just release another music video for her song titled HALLELUJAH off her debut Album. This is her best music video yet as this is a song of all Jesus did for humanity on the cross of calvary. Setting us free from sickness, pain, guilt, shame and everything that ails us.

Song was produced by Dare David in Dallas Texas. To give us a glimpse of the beauty of the God’s handiwork of creation, music video was shot on top of Stone Mountain and it’s environ in Georgia USA. It was directed by Regie Miller.

