VIDEO: Avantii Uzor – Hallelujah
Avantii Uzor just release another music video for her song titled HALLELUJAH off her debut Album. This is her best music video yet as this is a song of all Jesus did for humanity on the cross of calvary. Setting us free from sickness, pain, guilt, shame and everything that ails us.
Song was produced by Dare David in Dallas Texas. To give us a glimpse of the beauty of the God’s handiwork of creation, music video was shot on top of Stone Mountain and it’s environ in Georgia USA. It was directed by Regie Miller.
The post VIDEO: Avantii Uzor – Hallelujah appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG