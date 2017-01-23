VIDEO: Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Rihanna
Music legend Awilo Longomba releases the music video for his Yemi Alade assisted hit track, “Rihanna”.
The visual for the VTek produced soukous banger is directed by the award-winning Clarence Peters.
Watch Congo’s musical pride Awilo and Mama Africa in action below!
Watch “Rihanna” Video by Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Below:
