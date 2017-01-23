Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Rihanna

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

​Music legend Awilo Longomba releases the music video for his Yemi Alade assisted hit track, “Rihanna”.

The visual for the VTek produced soukous banger is directed by the award-winning Clarence Peters.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Watch Congo’s musical pride Awilo and Mama Africa in action below!

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “Rihanna” Video by Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Below:

The post VIDEO: Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Rihanna appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.