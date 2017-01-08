Video: Baby abandoned on Lagos-Ibadan expressway rescued
Facebook user Emmanuel Jolly shared the video and wrote:
This baby was abandoned this morning by the roadside in Abeokuta Lagos expressway. So disheartening. Where is the love of a mother? Father have mercy. Can’t hold my emotions.
