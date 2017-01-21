Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Benzeeno ft. CDQ & Dremo – Ese Mi (Remix) – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Entertainment

VIDEO: Benzeeno ft. CDQ & Dremo – Ese Mi (Remix)
Nigeria Today
Here is the brand new remix to Benzeeno's smash hit single “Ese Mi”. The original which enjoyed massive airplay on radio and TV last year features the perfect match for the song in CDQ and DMW's rapper Dremo. Got something awesome to share with the …

