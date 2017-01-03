VIDEO: Blizz B ft. Zone 504 – BaseLine

2017 just began and Fast rising Act ” Blizz B” dishes out a new song and a Viral Video for his fans titled #BaseLine, The song was produced by Dumas and This video is to be aired on Hip Tv, Afro Pop, Trace Naija, Sound City and so many TV stations as from next week. The video was shot in Lagos And was Directed by SMVDE.

The post VIDEO: Blizz B ft. Zone 504 – BaseLine appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

