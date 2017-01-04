VIDEO: Boboh – Oluwa Lo Cover Mi

They say money talks and clearly, BOBOH got it loud trumpets in Kung Fu style on this hot new banger he calls ‘Oluwa Lo Cover Mi’, meaning ”God is my protector” – taken from his EP tagged ”Black Print”.

With so much creativity of a blend of cultures, believe me if I had the chance to rename this video I will name it ”The Money Kung Fu’‘ and to understand why, you’ve got to watch it for yourself.

Directed by Gyo Gyimah for Phamous Philms.

Styled by Kulaperry Outlook.

