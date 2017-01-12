Video Bounty App Vevue Ditches Ethereum to Payout in Bitcoin

Video review app Vevue (pronounced ‘vay-view’) recently launched a beta test. The company is paying bitcoin for quick video reviews of locations and events. Bitcoin.com talked to Thomas Olson, Vevue founder, to discuss his latest venture.

Previously launched as an Ethereum ‘Dapp’ which had users collecting “Vevue equity tokens”, now Vevue has de-cluttered their offering and relaunched with a focus on allowing users to earn and spend only bitcoins. The project originally began in 2014, launching an alpha version with tokens in the summer of 2016.

How to Earn Bitcoin with Vevue

Vevue now allows users to request (requesters) any videos of any place or events such as restaurants or landmarks by pinning them to a map, and place a bitcoin bounty on them. “Anyone can also fund their account with Bitcoin and pin Bitcoin to the map asking for videos,” Olson told Bitcoin.com. Then, other app users (recorders) can take videos of the subject, uploading it into Vevue and claim the bounty. However, “The only way to earn Bitcoin is by answering an already pinned Request from the map,” Olson added.

To ensure everyone gets paid, while the app is new and there are not many users requesting videos yet, the company is taking it upon itself to pin requests for users to answer. Olson said:

We will pin 5 Bits on the map near their location. Each time they answer the Request by uploading video, they earn 1 Bit.

“Currently each video is paid for out of pocket,” according to Olson. He then described how he uses revenues from his eBay business to fund Vevue development. “My budget for Beta testing is 6 BTC. 1 BTC spent creating Requests at 5 Bits. Then 5 BTC spent working with those creating quality content,” he revealed.

Vevue’s Vision

The startup is offering one bit (0.00000100) per video posted, or 100 bits for high-quality videos if you get approval for it in advance. The minimum withdrawal amount is set to 100 bits, according to the company’s blog.

“We’re looking to find individuals to upload quality videos following the message instructions attached to each Request. In any part of the world!,” Olson explained. “Ideally we’d like to find Vevuers in unique locations covering unique things. We see a lot of potential for Vevue as a form of peer 2 peer journalism.”

Users each have a social profile on Vevue. Any upload videos without answering requests will show on their feed but they will not be paid. Olson noted:

We have plans for a reputation system. But for now will focus on rewarding individuals that show ambition/creativity.

The Vevue App

Vevue is available for Android phones. Once the app is installed, geo tracking must be enabled for Vevue to pin requests in that geographical area. Users can create a profile, start uploading videos, or browse the map to see videos that have already been uploaded. Users can also deposit bits to request videos or answer video requests to begin earning bitcoin.

What do you think of the Vevue app? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, Vevue

