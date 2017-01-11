VIDEO: Brymo – Billion Naira Dream
Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has releases the video for his song ‘Billion Naira Dream’ off his ‘Klĭtôrĭs’ album. Co-directed by cinematographers, Dare (of Drhey Studios) and Uche Chukwu (Campfire Films).
This video, is the third video shot to promote the critically acclaimed ‘Klĭtôrĭs’ album.
