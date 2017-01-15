Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Buhari Lays Wreath in honour of Fallen Heroes of Nigeria Army

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the video, lays the wreath in honour of fallen heroes during the commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations in Abuja.

