Video: Buhari Lays Wreath in honour of Fallen Heroes of Nigeria Army
President Muhammadu Buhari, in the video, lays the wreath in honour of fallen heroes during the commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations in Abuja.
