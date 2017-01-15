Video: Buhari Lays Wreath in honour of Fallen Heroes of Nigeria Army

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the video, lays the wreath in honour of fallen heroes during the commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations in Abuja.

The post Video: Buhari Lays Wreath in honour of Fallen Heroes of Nigeria Army appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

