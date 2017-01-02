VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve
Off his 2016 trending 'Quality album' – CDQ kick start the year with the visuals to “First Come First Serve”. The indigenous rapper recently left General Records to set up his own label, N.S.N.S (No Struggle No Success). We expect a big 2017 from CDQ.
