VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve

Off his 2016 trending ‘Quality album’ – CDQ kick start the year with the visuals to “First Come First Serve”.

The indigenous rapper recently left General Records to set up his own label, N.S.N.S (No Struggle No Success). We expect a big 2017 from CDQ.

On this Arabian Customized video, The rapper sucks it all up with the team as he dress super fly – With beautiful ladies attached to swing side by side of the pool. You sure gonna love this one.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “First Come First Serve” Video by CDQ – Below:

