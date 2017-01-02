Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Off his 2016 trending ‘Quality album’ – CDQ kick start the year with the visuals to “First Come First Serve”.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The indigenous rapper recently left General Records to set up his own label, N.S.N.S (No Struggle No Success). We expect a big 2017 from CDQ.

On this Arabian Customized video, The rapper sucks it all up with the team as he dress super fly – With beautiful ladies attached to swing side by side of the pool. You sure gonna love this one.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “First Come First Serve” Video by CDQ – Below:

The post VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.