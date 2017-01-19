Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Celebrations as Gambians sweep Jammeh off road for Barrow’s entry

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Some jubilant Gambians have taken to the streets with brooms to sweep out Jammeh and ursher in the new President, Adama Barrow.

