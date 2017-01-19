Video: Celebrations as Gambians sweep Jammeh off road for Barrow’s entry

Some jubilant Gambians have taken to the streets with brooms to sweep out Jammeh and ursher in the new President, Adama Barrow.

Man sweeping the street: “I’m cleaning Mr Jammeh to go out.” Weird atmosphere in Westfield in Gambia. Celebratory but tense. pic.twitter.com/mHwLRoJuPV — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) January 19, 2017

“We all need Barrow. We don’t need no more dictator.” Youth out celebrating Jammeh’s departure from #Gambia – before it’s happened. pic.twitter.com/DrfoAdEb72 — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) 19 January 2017

Sunrise was deathly silent. Now the cheers are bubbling up in the Gambia after Barrow became president. pic.twitter.com/pM7rI8wYfM — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) 19 January 2017

Scenes of jubilation at the #Gambia embassy in Dakar. President Barrow was sworn in here earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tVzVTpfCgG — Matina Stevis (@MatinaStevis) 19 January 2017

The post Video: Celebrations as Gambians sweep Jammeh off road for Barrow’s entry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

