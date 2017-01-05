VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu
Crown prince of Highlife, Charass serves a crisp clear visual for his acclaimed single ‘Eziokwu‘. Charass has steady positioned himself as one of the artistes to watch out for in the new year, scoring a slew of hits from his solo numbers to the Cynthia Morgan – featured ‘Kiss & Tell’.
The Multi talented singer is in his elements in this UJ Pro – directed clip for the P. Banks – produced ‘Eziokwu’ which was released weeks ago. Video is released under the TCG Entertainment and Melody Music Imprint.
Follow @CharassMelody and share thoughts on the visual.
The post VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG