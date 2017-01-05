Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Crown prince of Highlife, Charass serves a crisp clear visual for his acclaimed single ‘Eziokwu‘. Charass has steady positioned himself as one of the artistes to watch out for in the new year, scoring a slew of hits from his solo numbers to the Cynthia Morgan – featured ‘Kiss & Tell’.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Multi talented singer is in his elements in this UJ Pro – directed clip for the P. Banks – produced ‘Eziokwu’ which was released weeks ago. Video is released under the TCG Entertainment and Melody Music Imprint.

Follow @CharassMelody and share thoughts on the visual.

The post VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.