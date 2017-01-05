Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Chuks Harmonie Ft. Josh2funny – Say I Do

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chuks Harmonie is a versatile artist, music composer, producer, video director & movie maker with immense talent. To usher in the new year, he decided to give his growing fans a dose of good love music with the visuals of ”SAY I DO” ft. comedian/musician & Instagram sensation Josh2funny.

With more beautiful songs on the way, fans are going to see the best of Chuks Harmonie.

ENJOY!

 

